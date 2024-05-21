Watch Now
Dr. Craig Prior answers: Is it safe for my pet to eat cicadas?

Posted at 10:00 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 11:00:03-04

Pet safety is at the top of mind for pet owners - especially during cicada season! But, is it safe for our pets to ingest the noisy insects? Veterinarian Dr. Craig Prior is putting our minds at ease with answers to our most burning questions!

In the event of a pet emergency, visit the nearest Nashville Pet Emergency Clinic at one of their three locations:

2000 12th Avenue South Nashville, TN 37204
Phone: (615) 383-2600

910 Meadowlark Lane Goodlettsville, TN 37072
Phone: (615) 859-3778

2223 North West Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Phone: (615) 890-1259.

Hours:
They are open 24-hours Monday-Sunday

To learn more, go to www.nashvillepetemergency.com.

