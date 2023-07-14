Watch Now
Dream Home Design: Beazer Homes

We learn more about the special event this weekend.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:14:59-04

The Beazer Homes community of Waverly in Mt. Juliet invites you to their grand opening on Saturday, July 15 from 11am-2pm. Guests can enjoy food trucks, bounce houses, and free fun for the entire family. Waverly features luxury amenities including a clubhouse with a fitness center, pool, playground, walking trails, and a farm stand. The community is zoned for Mt. Juliet schools and is a 5-minute drive to shopping and dining including Providence Marketplace and Publix. Visit www.Beazer.com or call (615) 369-6127 for more information. This Segment Paid For By: Beazer Homes Nashville.

