East Nashville Novel "Where Wilted Flowers Bloom" Delivers a Tale of Healing and Friendship

For readers seeking a heartfelt journey, Johanna Vann’s latest novel offers a powerful tale set in East Nashville. Vann, also known for her acclaimed book An American Immigrant, brings depth and emotion to her storytelling.

Where Wilted Flowers Bloom follows Sandra as she moves from New York City to East Nashville, seeking a fresh start after loss. An unexpected friendship with her neighbor—a retired, widowed pastor—helps her rediscover hope and the healing power of simple connection.

Find more about the author and her books at johannavann.com.