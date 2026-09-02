East Nashville’s Fancypants Launches New À La Carte Experience

Fancypants, a charming restaurant that’s made its home in East Nashville for two years, is shaking things up with a brand new à la carte menu.

Chef Mathew Meeker says the experience is designed to feel just like a lively dinner party with friends, complete with elevated dishes and a vintage vibe inside.

With the fresh menu format, guests can relax at the bar, sample just a couple of dishes and enjoy cocktails without feeling committed to a full tasting menu.

To top it off, Fancypants offers three hours of free validated parking for your visit. Stop by at 921 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 or visit their website at wearefancypants.com.

