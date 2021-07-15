Easy Recipes for Homemade Ice Cream

COOKBOOK AUTHOR TAMMY ALGOOD SHOWED HOW TO MAKE PICK YOUR FLAVOR ICE CREAM AND SUNNY LEMON GRANITE — Cookbook author Tammy Algood showed how to make Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream and Sunny Lemon Granite. Tammy’s recipe for Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream can be found in her Sunday Dinner in the South cookbook. The Sunny Lemon Granite recipe is in Tammy’s Farm Fresh Southern Cooking cookbook. Both books are available now.

Pick Your Flavor Ice Cream (From Sunday Dinner In The South) – This is for those with an ice cream maker

Yield: 1 quart

INGREDIENTS

2 cups half-and-half

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons fruit jam (strawberry, blackberry, peach, apricot, or raspberry)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS

Place the half-and-half, cream, sugar, jam, and vanilla bean in a large saucepan over medium heat. Clip a candy thermometer to the side of the saucepan, being careful not to touch the tip to the bottom of the pan. Bring to 165°F and stir occasionally. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool for 30 minutes, then stir in the extract. Cool completely, cover and chill at least 8 hours or overnight. Freeze in an ice cream machine according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Sunny Lemon Granite (From Farm Fresh Southern Cooking) – This is for those without an ice cream maker

Yield: 4 servings

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup water

1/2 cup lemon juice

DIRECTIONS

Bring the sugar and water to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Boil 5 minutes. Cool 30 minutes and add the juice.

Pour into a shallow baking dish and place in the freezer. After around 45 minutes the mixture should be frozen about 1 inch around the sides. Use a wooden spoon to stir until it is smooth. Return to the freezer and freeze again just around the edges and beat again. Repeat at least 4 times and freeze solid.

When ready to serve, bring to room temperature 15 minutes. Serve in sorbet glasses.

