Easy Way to Make Gnocchi

Executive chef Kristin Beringson from Henley showed how to make gnocchi. Henley is one of 70 restaurants offering special meals and deals for customers as a part of Dine Nashville Restaurant week, which runs through Sunday, February 27. Select a three-course meal for $50 from the menu including some of the restaurant’s standout and most popular dishes. Henley is located at 2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. To learn more, visit www.henleynashville.com or call (615) 340-6378. For a complete list of participating restaurants or for more information on Dine Nashville Restaurant events, visit www.visitmusiccity.com.
PARSNIP GNOCCHI
4 medium-sized parsnips, peeled and diced (3 cups once chopped)
6 egg yolks
3 c all-purpose flour
1 1/2 t kosher salt
1 c dry white wine
1 small shallot, minced
1 lb. sea scallops
1 lb. mushrooms – cut into 1-inch pieces
A generous pinch of smoked pepper
Finely chopped skinned toasted hazelnuts, for topping
Your Favorite Butter Sauce
2 curly endive sprigs (for topping)
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven 425 degrees.
- Peel and chop the parsnips into roughly thirds, then roast until golden and easily pierced with a knife or fork (about 30 minutes).
- Mash parsnip well until smooth in a large bowl, then sieve the flour on top and add the eggs. Work together with your hands until you have a smooth and pliable dough and season with kosher salt. Divide roughly into 3 and roll each into a thin sausage. Cut into 1-inch pieces.
- Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil then cook the gnocchi until they have risen to the surface (approximately 5 minutes). Remove from the water with a slotted spoon and drain well and set aside.
- In a skillet, bring the wine and butter sauce to a boil. Add the scallops, mushrooms, smoked pepper and shallot and simmer over moderate heat, turning once, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer the scallops to a plate and keep warm.
- Arrange the gnocchi on preheated plates and top with a scallop and hazelnuts. Garnish with endive sprigs and serve immediately.