Easy Way to Make Gnocchi

Executive chef Kristin Beringson from Henley showed how to make gnocchi. Henley is one of 70 restaurants offering special meals and deals for customers as a part of Dine Nashville Restaurant week, which runs through Sunday, February 27. Select a three-course meal for $50 from the menu including some of the restaurant’s standout and most popular dishes. Henley is located at 2023 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203. To learn more, visit www.henleynashville.com or call (615) 340-6378. For a complete list of participating restaurants or for more information on Dine Nashville Restaurant events, visit www.visitmusiccity.com.

PARSNIP GNOCCHI

4 medium-sized parsnips, peeled and diced (3 cups once chopped)

6 egg yolks

3 c all-purpose flour

1 1/2 t kosher salt

1 c dry white wine

1 small shallot, minced

1 lb. sea scallops

1 lb. mushrooms – cut into 1-inch pieces

A generous pinch of smoked pepper

Finely chopped skinned toasted hazelnuts, for topping

Your Favorite Butter Sauce

2 curly endive sprigs (for topping)

DIRECTIONS

