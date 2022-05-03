Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Easy Ways to Make Flower Arrangements

We learn some simple techniques
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 12:55:26-04

Emily Daniel from Ostara Gardens showed an easy way to make a flower arrangement. Ostara Gardens is Nashville’s first and only field-to-vase floral and plant shop, with flowers grown on their local farm, and arranged in their East Nashville shop. Ostara Gardens is located at 1021 Whites Creek Pike  Nashville, TN 37207. For more information, visit https://www.ostaragardens.com, call (629) 702-3131 or email hello@ostaragardens.com. Follow @ostara_gardens on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018