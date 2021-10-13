Edley's BBQ Wings

Holly Peters from Edley's BBQ shared the recipe for BBQ Chicken Wings. For locations and more information, visit https://www.edleysbbq.com/
Edley's BBQ Chicken Wings
Makes 20 jumbo chicken wings
Ingredients:
-8 oz of salt
-6 oz brown sugar
-1 gallon water
-20 jumbo chicken wings
-Edley's Bar-B-Que Rub or rub of choice
-Wing sauce of choice
1. Combine brine ingredients in a large bowl or pot until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add wings and brine for 12-to-24 hours.
2. Remove from brine and dry the wings completely with a paper towel.
3. Season wings with one tablespoon of rub.
4. Place on 275-to-300°F degree smoker with space between each wing.
5. Smoke for 30-40 minutes or to an internal temperature of 150°F.
6. Place wings on a baking sheet and let cool in the refrigerator overnight.
7. Place wings in a 350°F fryer for three-to-four minutes, or until 165°F internal temperature,
8. Toss in your favorite wing sauce.