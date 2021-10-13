Watch
Edley's BBQ Wings

We get a great recipe from the local restaurant
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 12:50:20-04

Holly Peters from Edley's BBQ shared the recipe for BBQ Chicken Wings. For locations and more information, visit https://www.edleysbbq.com/

Edley's BBQ Chicken Wings

Makes 20 jumbo chicken wings

Ingredients:

-8 oz of salt

-6 oz brown sugar

-1 gallon water

-20 jumbo chicken wings

-Edley's Bar-B-Que Rub or rub of choice

-Wing sauce of choice

1. Combine brine ingredients in a large bowl or pot until sugar and salt are dissolved. Add wings and brine for 12-to-24 hours.

2. Remove from brine and dry the wings completely with a paper towel.

3. Season wings with one tablespoon of rub.

4. Place on 275-to-300°F degree smoker with space between each wing.

5. Smoke for 30-40 minutes or to an internal temperature of 150°F.

6. Place wings on a baking sheet and let cool in the refrigerator overnight.

7. Place wings in a 350°F fryer for three-to-four minutes, or until 165°F internal temperature,

8. Toss in your favorite wing sauce.

