Elevating the Classic Peanut Butter Sandwich

Dyan Damron shares with us the recipe for a Grilled Peanut Butter Sandwiches. You can find out more about Dyan's work and some additional recipes at coachdconsulting.com

Grilled Peanut Butter Sandwiches

Ingredients:

8 slices whole grain bread

2 T peanut butter or almond butter

1 small apple or banana

Drizzle of honey

2 T melted butter

Directions:

In a small bowl, melt the butter and set aside. Heat a grill pan or large skillet until it is evenly heated to a low heat. Place four slices of bread on cutting board and spread nut butter on each slice. Very thinly slice apple (leave skin on) or banana and place in one layer on two of the slices of bread. Drizzle the fruit with a little honey. Then place the other slices of bread on top. Using a silicone brush, lightly brush the entire top of both sandwiches with butter.

Carefully take each sandwich to the pan and gently lay it butter side down on the pan. Then brush the other side of each sandwich with butter. Cook for a minute or so – checking for golden brown on the underside of each sandwich. Low and slow works best – similar to grilled cheese. Once it is golden brown, carefully flip and cook another minute or two until the other side is golden brown. Transfer grilled sandwich to cutting board and repeat process for other two sandwiches.

Allow sandwiches to rest on cutting board for a minute or two, then slice with a serrated knife. These are best served warm but will keep well for a couple days. They make a great breakfast, snack, or dessert.