Embracing the Midlife Years

Author and speaker Dawn Barton talked about how and why we should embrace our mid-life years. Dawn will be discussing and signing copies of her new book “Midlife Battle Cry: Redefining the Mighty Second Half” on Thursday, May 11 from 6pm-8pm at Landmark Booksellers on Main Street in Historic Franklin, TN. Visit www.Dawnbarton.com for more information.
Posted at 1:24 PM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 14:24:19-04
Author and speaker Dawn Barton talked about how and why we should embrace our mid-life years. Dawn will be discussing and signing copies of her new book “Midlife Battle Cry: Redefining the Mighty Second Half” on Thursday, May 11 from 6pm-8pm at Landmark Booksellers on Main Street in Historic Franklin, TN. Visit www.Dawnbarton.com for more information.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.