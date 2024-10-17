Watch Now
Enjoy a night of "Dark Delights" with Bridgerton's Atwood Quartet

Talk of the Town
Fresh off their global debut on season 3 of Netflix's hit show, Bridgerton, Nashville's own Atwood Quartet presents Dark Delights, a one-night-only intimate and immersive concert experience highlighting the darker sides of string quartet repertoire from classical to pop. The event will be held at ,The Late Great, a dark cocktail bar with strong drinks under Virgin Hotels Nashville, sets the backdrop for an unforgettable evening. Doors open at 6 pm. Tickets are $35 to get yours visit

