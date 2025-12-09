Enjoy the holiday classic "White Christmas" now showing at Studio Tenn

Dreams of a white Christmas are coming true as Studio Tenn helps you enjoy the holiday season with a dazzling, Broadway-caliber production of “White Christmas,” running Thursday, December 4, 2025, through Sunday, December 21, at Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

Based on Irving Berlin’s classic song of the same name, the beloved musical follows WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with a pair of singing sisters for a holiday show at a cozy Vermont inn. The story is a magical tale of friendship, romance and holiday cheer, wrapped in breathtaking choreography and unforgettable music, including “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing,” “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” and so many more.

Due to overwhelming excitement surrounding “White Christmas,” Studio Tenn will operate on a true Broadway schedule for the first time in its 16-year history, presenting eight performances a week, including weekend matinee and evening shows.

That’s not all that makes this production of “White Christmas” special. In a remarkable nod to its Broadway roots, Studio Tenn received special permission from Tony-nominated choreographer Randy Skinner to remount his original choreography from the Broadway musical first performed 25 years ago.

With its Broadway-caliber cast and choreography, “White Christmas” is yet another example of the high-quality performances audiences have come to expect from Studio Tenn. The nonprofit regional theatre company continues to set the standard for professional theatre in the region, delivering productions that captivate and inspire audiences of all ages.

Get tickets to any of Studio Tenn's season available for purchase at studiotenn.com [studiotenn.com], the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200. Discounted tickets are available for active military, veterans, students and educators who present their respective IDs at the Studio Tenn box office.

