"Estate Sale of the Century" in White House Launches Phase 2 Sept. 24

Daisy A Day Estate Sale company expects hundreds of people from around the country to treasure hunt at this Estate Sale full of primitive antiques!

Tiffany Brown, who is running the sale, says Vicki Davis was a known collector of primitives antiques and her home looks like a museum! According to Brown, this is a very rare sale!

Brown tells us Phase 1 sold out. Phase 2 of the sale and will focus on holiday items. Phase 2 will run from September 24th to the 26th. Doors will open at noon on the 24th and at 9 a.m. on the 25th and 26th.

The house is located at 2702 Union Road

White House, TN 37188

You can reach Tiffany at (615) 516-258

