Event allows hot air balloon rides to those with disabilities

Friends of Gallatin Miracle Park is hosting an event in August on the 10th and 11th partnering with an ADA Hot Air Balloon organization! This will allow people with disabilities to experience a Hot Air Balloon ride for the first time. The ride will go up 25 ft in the air turn and come back down and the person transfers into a 5-point harness to ride. This is the first time this event has been held in Middle Tennessee! A ticket costs $5 dollars and will be held at the Triple Creek Park!

