Everything Natural Salon Brings Your Hair Dreams To Life

Nestled in the heart of Donelson is a luxury experience that's bringing your hair dreams to life.

Brittany went out to Everything Natural Salon and met with owner, Mariah, who shared her story of how she journeyed into the hair business. After attending hair school, she's achieved something she didn't originally think she would ever do! 7 years later, she opened her very own salon, and has been providing a luxurious experience for new clients and long time clients to rest and relax!

Not only is she providing hair services done by her own hands and the expertise of her educated and talented team working alongside her, but there's also an opportunity for the community to come out and learn during their workshops!

Brittany spoke of the experience as "wonderful and truly one of the most relaxing things I've done in years!"

Address:

138 Donelson Pike #A

Nashville, TN 37214-2926

Call: (615) 999-6866