Everything You Love About Shrimp and Grits in a Bite

Chef Ronzelle Aikens owner of the Chef Ronzelle food truck made Shrimp and Grits Balls. To find the location of the Chef Ronzelle food truck, see menu options, or for more information, visit https://chefronzelle.com/food-truck and follow https://www.instagram.com/aikens1690/?hl=en.

CHEF RONZELLE FOOD TRUCK

SHRIMP & GRIT BALLS

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup of ground white grits, uncooked

4 cups of water

1/2 tablespoon salt

1/2 -1 cup shrimp, shelled, deveined, cooked, and chopped

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups panko or regular breadcrumbs

2 eggs beaten

8 oz vegetable oil

DIRECTIONS:

In a medium pot, cook grits, water, and salt (as directed on package). Stir in cooked shrimp and refrigerated for at least 2 hours or overnight. Place flour and breadcrumbs in separate small bowls.

In another small bowl whisk eggs to create an egg wash. Using your hands, shape the shrimp mixture into 1-ounce balls. The mixture will not be firm, so work quickly (once dipped in the coating the balls will hold their shape better). Dip balls into egg wash, then breadcrumb, then flour.

In a deep fryer or heavy pot, heat oil over medium-high heat, then fry the balls until golden brown. Remove with tongs or a slotted spoon. Drain on paper towel. Serve with Cajun creme dipping sauce. Enjoy!