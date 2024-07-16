Experience the evolution of Nashville's dance scene with the Nashville Ballet. Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet, sits down with Lelan and tells us what we can expect from the Nashville Dance Festival! Visit https://www.nashvilleballet.com/ for tickets and more information.
Experience the evolution of Nashville's dance scene with the Nashville Ballet
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.