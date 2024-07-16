Watch Now
Experience the evolution of Nashville's dance scene with the Nashville Ballet

Talk of the Town
Posted at 7:59 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Experience the evolution of Nashville's dance scene with the Nashville Ballet. Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet, sits down with Lelan and tells us what we can expect from the Nashville Dance Festival! Visit https://www.nashvilleballet.com/ for tickets and more information.

