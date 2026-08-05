Experts On 5: Buddy Allen Floor & Home

Buddy Allen Flooring Home has been serving Nashville customers for over 60 years, evolving from a floor covering specialist to a full-service home remodel provider. Today, the team offers kitchen and bath remodels, office buildouts, custom fireplaces, bookcases, and more—making them a one-stop shop for both residential and commercial design projects. Modern cabinet and storage solutions focus on organization, offering features like spice racks and deep shelving. With expert staff designers, Buddy Allen Flooring Home can turn any idea “from imagination to installation.”

For more information: Flooring Store in Nashville, TN | Buddy Allen Floor & Home

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Buddy Allen Floor & Home. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

