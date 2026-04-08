Experts On 5: Sullivan Dental Partners Love your smile day.

There’s nothing more important than feeling confident in your smile. Our friends at Sullivan Dental are here to help you celebrate just that! This year, they’re marking Love Your Smile Day in a big way, and you could benefit in a big way with $1,000 dollars off Clear Aligners.

For more information: Dentist in Brentwood TN | Sullivan Dental Partners | Cosmetic Dentistry

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Sullivan Dental Partners. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

