Experts On 5: Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance Marks 100 Years of Service

In 2026, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance is celebrating a century of expert orthopedic care for Tennesseans. Founded in 1926—just a decade after the field of orthopedics began—the organization has grown into a team of dedicated physicians specializing in a wide range of musculoskeletal issues. TOA physicians not only focus on their subspecialties but also serve patients much like primary care doctors, providing personalized and compassionate health care. If you are experiencing joint pain or other musculoskeletal problems, Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance welcomes you to reach out and become part of their legacy of care.

For more information: Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine and Urgent Care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

