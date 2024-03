Little Hats in Germantown offers Italian-style sandwiches, house-made pastas, delicious salads, imported Italian specialties and more. Their market also works directly with several small Italian importers to offer unique direct imported Italian items.

Location:

1120 4th Ave North

Nashville, TN 37208

Mon-Sat 10am - 8pm

Sundays 10am-5pm

https://www.littlehatsmarket.com/