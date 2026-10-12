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Explore Middleman, Momotaro and Alla Vita's Connected Experience in Wedgwood-Houston

Phil Stewart shares how the connected bar and sister restaurants offer cocktails, Japanese cuisine and Italian fare under one concept.
Alla Vita, Middleman, Momotaro
Alla Vita, Middleman, Momotaro
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A new hospitality concept in Nashville's Wedgwood-Houston neighborhood brings together Middleman, a cocktail bar, alongside sister restaurants Momotaro and Alla Vita.

Director of Operations Phil Stewart says Middleman draws design inspiration from old European and French Quarter influences while serving specialty cocktails, including the signature Gold Fashioned.

Next door, Momotaro offers a Japanese dining experience with a standout sushi program, while Alla Vita serves upscale Italian cuisine influenced by the expertise of a chef partner with a Michelin-star background.

Stewart says the connected venues are designed to give guests a seamless experience, whether stopping in for a cocktail or dining at either restaurant.

Learn more by clicking below:
Middleman
Momotaro
Alla Vita

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