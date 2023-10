NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are certain damages in personal injury cases that are easy to determine like medical bills and lost wages. However, pain and suffering isn’t as easy to calculate. Attorney Jim Higgins, with the Higgins Firm is here to tell us more.

Click here to visit The Higgins Firm website or call 888-994-7822.

This segment is sponsored by The Higgins Firm.