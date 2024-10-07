Watch Now
Talk Of The TownExtras

Actions

Make Your Smile Great Again

Same Day Smiles
This may sound cliche, but your smile truly is your best feature. If you have damaged or missing teeth you might feel self-conscious and avoid smiling as much as possible but it doesn't have to be that way. Dr. Steven Park from Same Day Smiles is here to tell us more.
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This may sound cliche, but your smile truly is your best feature. If you have damaged or missing teeth you might feel self-conscious and avoid smiling as much as possible but it doesn't have to be that way. Dr. Steven Park from Same Day Smiles is here to tell us more.

Call 615-992-6842 to schedule your appointment today!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Same Day Smiles. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes