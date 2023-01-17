Watch Now
Need Help Losing Weight?

Holly Reilly - White Oak Wellness
Posted at 9:54 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 10:54:32-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Losing weight can be a bit difficult for some, but Holly Reilly, employee and patient of White Oak Wellness, is here tell us about a program that guarantees results. Holly lost 20 pounds in 40 days and has kept the weight off. This segment is sponsored by White Oak Wellness. For more information, call 615-905-0500 or visit White Oak Wellness's website.

