Fail-Proof Your Biggest Goals

We get advice from author Jon Acuff
Posted at 11:39 AM, Sep 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-12 12:39:39-04

New York Times bestselling author Jon Acuff talked about how to tap into your full potential and “fail-proof” your biggest goals. "All It Takes Is a Goal: The 3-Step Plan to Ditch Regret and Tap Into Your Massive Potential" is available wherever you buy books. To learn more, follow @JonAcuff on all social media platforms.

