Fall Vacation Ideas in Sevierville, TN

12:32 PM, Sep 12, 2018

Fun Ways to Dive Into Fall in Sevierville, TN

Peak fall foliage can typically be enjoyed from mid-October through mid-November, but Harvest Fest is the whole season long. Discover more about places to stay, shop, eat, and play at www.VisitSevierville.com/fall.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Talk of the Town Segments