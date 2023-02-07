Fashion for a Fraction 2023

Olivia Britton from Fashion for A Fraction gave us a preview of the annual event. Fashion for a Fraction is Saturday, February 11 at City Winery from 11am-2pm (10am entry for VIP guests). Shop huge discounts on clothes, shoes, and accessories from 20+ of the city's best boutiques, including Any Old Iron, E. Allen, The French Shoppe, K. McCarthy, UAL and more! Find designer deals up to 75% off retail prices, BOGO deals and $15 clothing racks. Tickets are $10 general admission, $30 VIP (includes early access, tote bag of gifts and a free mimosa). Talk of the Town viewers can get $5 off their ticket using promo code: TALKOFTHEOWN. Click here for tickets or more information: https://www.fwpublishingevents.com/fashion-for-a-fraction-winter-2023.