Fashion Hacks for Updating Your Style

We learn some tips to update your wardrobe
Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 12:56:12-04

Fashion stylist and local vlogger Blair Moore is a pro at making getting dressed look effortless, stylish and chic. Learn the fashion hacks that can help you update your style! For more styling tips or to book a style consultation with Blair and Allie, email styledbyblair@gmail.com and follow @styled_by_blair on Instagram, Facebook and Pinterest. Go to https://calendly.com/styledbyblair/styleconsult?month=2022-09 to book a complimentary style consultation.

