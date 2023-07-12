Fiesta Bowl from Crisp & Green

Lily Smith co-founder of Crisp & Green shared the recipe for their Fiesta Bowl. Crisp & Green is a new healthy, fast-casual restaurant opening Thursday, July 13 in Nashville Yards at 1020 Church St. Suite A100 Nashville, TN 37203. Following a ribbon cutting at 10:15am Crisp & Green will be open to the public and offering one free signature salad or grain bowl from 10:30am-1:30pm. Crisp & Green will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 7am-9pm. For more information on Crisp & Green and to view the complete menu, visit https://crispandgreen.com.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 12:45:10-04
Lily Smith co-founder of Crisp & Green shared the recipe for their Fiesta Bowl. Crisp & Green is a new healthy, fast-casual restaurant opening Thursday, July 13 in Nashville Yards at 1020 Church St. Suite A100 Nashville, TN 37203. Following a ribbon cutting at 10:15am Crisp & Green will be open to the public and offering one free signature salad or grain bowl from 10:30am-1:30pm. Crisp & Green will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 7am-9pm. For more information on Crisp & Green and to view the complete menu, visit https://crispandgreen.com.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.