Fiesta Bowl from Crisp & Green

Lily Smith co-founder of Crisp & Green shared the recipe for their Fiesta Bowl. Crisp & Green is a new healthy, fast-casual restaurant opening Thursday, July 13 in Nashville Yards at 1020 Church St. Suite A100 Nashville, TN 37203. Following a ribbon cutting at 10:15am Crisp & Green will be open to the public and offering one free signature salad or grain bowl from 10:30am-1:30pm. Crisp & Green will be open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from 7am-9pm. For more information on Crisp & Green and to view the complete menu, visit https://crispandgreen.com.

