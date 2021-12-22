Finding Purpose Through Pajamas

Genevieve Piturro founder of Pajama Program talked about discovering her true life’s work when she started giving pajamas to children in shelters and why she now wants to help other find their true calling too. Purpose Passion and Pajamas by Genevieve Piturro is available wherever you buy books. A portion of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Pajama Program and a variety of nonprofits across America. For more information, visit www.GenevievePiturro.com.