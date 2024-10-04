Watch Now
Fire Country star Jordan Calloway celebrates season 3 with fans in Nashville!

Jordan Calloway tells us about the new season of Fire Country on CBS
Fire Country fans were treated to the Ultimate Fan experience at the Nashhouse Southern Spoon and Salon!

Jordan Calloway, who plays Jake on the show, talks with Heather about how important the fans are, how country music plays a big role in the show, and what fans can expect from Season 3!

The fun continues tonight, and you can attend! For information visit https://thisisbookable.com/firecountry

Be sure to tune into the season 3 premiere of Fire Country on October 18th at 8 p.m. right here on NewsChannel 5!

