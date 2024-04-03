Fitness for Free at the Gulch Staircase

Tired of the expensive gym membership or the crowds? Just take a look around and you can find fitness for absolutely free, right in your city! Today NewsChannel 5's Nathan Wilburn and Casie Mason show you how to get fit for free in the Gulch.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 14:29:47-04
Tired of the expensive gym membership or the crowds? Just take a look around and you can find fitness for absolutely free, right in your city! Today NewsChannel 5's Nathan Wilburn and Casie Mason show you how to get fit for free in the Gulch.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.