Flour Power Cooking Studios offers Fa-Boo-licious Halloween family classes

Fa-Boo-Licious Family Class: Sunday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m

○ Eat, drink and be scary at our Halloween-themed family class! We’ll be making delicious

recipes you’ll want to sink your fangs into including witch hat calzones, bat oreos, hit

witches brew and cauldron slime.

○ Admission: $45

● Hours vary, please visit our website for a full list of available classes

● 330 Franklin Rd, Suite 110A, Brentwood, TN 37027

● Website: https://www.flourpowerstudios.com/nashville

Witch Hat Calzones

Ingredients:

Homemade Pizza Dough

½ cup Pepperoni

½ cup Mozzarella, shredded

¼ cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

4 oz. Cream Cheese, softened

1 Egg, slightly beaten

1 Tbsp. Water

Dried Oregano

Pizza Sauce, served warm

**You may substitute Crescent Rolls for a faster recipe. Just unroll into separate triangles.

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425F. Place parchment paper on baking sheet.

2. Slice the Pepperoni into small pieces and set aside.

3. Mix together the Cream Cheese, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Pepperoni in medium sized bowl until well combined.

4. Roll out your dough and cut/shape into triangles. Place half the triangles on the baking sheet and set the other half aside.

5. Slightly beat the egg in a small bowl. Mix in the water. Brush on the egg wash at the edges of the dough on the baking sheet.

6. Spoon out 1 ½ to 2 Tbsp. of the Cheese/Pepperoni mixture and place in the center of the triangles.

7. Take the other half of the triangles and place on top of the half with the cheese mixture.

8. Gently press the edges to make sure the cheese mixture stays inside the dough while baking.

9. Fold up the bottom of the dough so it looks like a witch’s hat. Work the tip of the hat sideways soit looks more like a witch’s hat.

10. Brush the stuffed hats with a little of the egg wash and sprinkle with the dried Oregano.

11. Place the baking sheet in the center of the oven and bake for 8-10 minutes or until golden.

12. Serve with warm Pizza Sauce.

Bat Oreos

Ingredients:

20 Original Oreos

10 Thin Oreos

Chocolate Bark

20 Candy Eyeballs

Directions:

1. Take the thin Oreos and carefully separate the wafers. Scrape off the cream filling and carefullybreak them in half to give you 20 4” bat wings.

2. Take the 20 original Oreos and carefully pull the wafers apart.

3. Place 2 bat wings and carefully press them into the cream. Then replace the other wafer on top and gently press to secure the wings.

4. Melt the Chocolate in the microwave, about 20 seconds at a time, stirring in between, until melted and smooth.

5. Using a spoon, scoop a little of the melted chocolate on top of the Oreo. Use the back of the spoon to evenly spread the melted chocolate.

6. Gently press 2 candy eyes on the Oreo to resemble bats.

7. Repeat until all the Oreo tops are covered in melted chocolate and the candy eyes have been added.

8. Place in the fridge or freezer until the chocolate is set.