Franklin Farmhouse Showcase Home
Weston gave us a tour of the Franklin Farmhouse Showcase Home, which is located at 4108 Trinity Road in Franklin TN, and is open for tours Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24. Tickets are available online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-farmhouse-showcase-home-tickets-46321163848 and at the door for $15. Proceeds for the tour go to New Hope Academy's scholarship fund, providing empowerment to underprivileged youth. The home is easily accessible from Interstate 65, exit 65 heading east on Hwy 96. Parking will be offsite just down the road and shuttle service will escort people to the house. Parking will be marked with signs. IF you’re interested in the furniture seen in the home, visit Riverside Franklin. https://www.riversidefranklin.com/
Arts & Crafts
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Ask the Expert
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Authors & Books
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Cooking & Food
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Celebrities
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
Holidays
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Home & Garden
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Ms. Cheap
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Pets
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…