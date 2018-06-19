Weston gave us a tour of the Franklin Farmhouse Showcase Home, which is located at 4108 Trinity Road in Franklin TN, and is open for tours Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24. Tickets are available online https://www.eventbrite.com/e/franklin-farmhouse-showcase-home-tickets-46321163848 and at the door for $15. Proceeds for the tour go to New Hope Academy's scholarship fund, providing empowerment to underprivileged youth. The home is e asily accessible from Interstate 65, exit 65 heading east on Hwy 96. Parking will be offsite just down the road and shuttle service will escort people to the house. Parking will be marked with signs. IF you’re interested in the furniture seen in the home, visit Riverside Franklin. https://www.riversidefranklin.com/