Fruity Popsicles Full of Flavor Low on Sugar

The "No Sugar Baker" Jayne Jones made No Sugar Strawberry Blueberry Lemon Popsicles. The No Sugar Baker's Cookbook of Healthy Living and No Regrets by Jayne Jones is available on Amazon. For more sugar-free, diabetic-friendly recipes, visit www.nosugarbaker.com, and follow No Sugar Baker on Facebook and YouTube.

No Sugar Baker’s Lemon Blueberry Strawberry Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 1/2 c Fresh Blueberries

1 1/2 c Fresh Strawberries

1/2 c Lemon Juice

1/2 c Unsweetened Coconut Cream

1/3 c Swerve Confections

1/4 c Ice Cold Water

Directions:

1. In blender, blend blueberries, strawberries, lemon juice, cream, and water. Add in Swerve.

2. Pour into popsicles molds.

3. Let freeze for 24-36 hours.

4. Enjoy!

