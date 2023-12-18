Fun games you can play with the family this holiday break!

Our hosts had a little competitive fun playing the Inflatable Reindeer Antler Game, a game wonderful for engaging with your children, friends, and family, as well as a fantastic decoration for your Christmas party.

The Inflatable Reindeer Antler Game is available on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.com/Inflatable-Reindeer-Antler-Family-Christmas/dp/B07KW3PW6K/ref=pd_lpo_sccl_3/146-5644422-9345251?pd_rd_w=w3gAg&content-id=amzn1.sym.116f529c-aa4d-4763-b2b6-4d614ec7dc00&pf_rd_p=116f529c-aa4d-4763-b2b6-4d614ec7dc00&pf_rd_r=TTM77DTSYFHDZYBFXDD9&pd_rd_wg=yxAGT&pd_rd_r=a7dfa2c6-66e6-4d5b-835a-c846ab308cb6&pd_rd_i=B07KW3PW6K&psc=1.

Cost is $13.99.

