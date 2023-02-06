Galentine’s Day Afternoon Tea This Weekend

Dee Patel from The Hermitage Hotel gave us a preview of their Galentine’s Day Afternoon Tea. Celebrate your closest friendships with a top-notch afternoon tea experience at the historic Hermitage Hotel, February 10-February 12. Afternoon tea will be served each day at 2pm and 2:30pm. You and your friends will dine from a Galentine’s Day themed menu complete with champagne. Cost is $95 per ticket. To book your spot at The Hermitage Hotel's Galentine's Day tea, visit https://www.thehermitagehotel.com/.