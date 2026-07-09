Gaylord Opryland his construction milestone in $131 million expansion

The Gaylord Opryland will soon be wrapping up a major expansion. The $131 million project is set to add 108,000 square feet to the resort. The hotel held a "topping off" ceremony on July 9th.

According to their press release, this marks "the completion of the expansion's vertical build and highest structural point".

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For more information about Gaylord Opryland visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bnago-gaylord-opryland-resort-and-convention-center/overview/?EM=DNM_GAYLORDOPRYLAND.COM