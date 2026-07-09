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Gaylord Opryland his construction milestone in $131 million expansion

Heather gets an update on Gaylord Opryland's construction
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The Gaylord Opryland will soon be wrapping up a major expansion. The $131 million project is set to add 108,000 square feet to the resort. The hotel held a "topping off" ceremony on July 9th.

According to their press release, this marks "the completion of the expansion's vertical build and highest structural point".

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE TO LEARN MORE.

For more information about Gaylord Opryland visit: https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/bnago-gaylord-opryland-resort-and-convention-center/overview/?EM=DNM_GAYLORDOPRYLAND.COM

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