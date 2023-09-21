As part of NFL Alumni’s “GEAR UP, Tennessee” and ”GEAR UP Against Shingles” campaigns, NFL Alumni’s Tennessee Chapter is hosting a GEAR UP for Fall Health and Wellness Fair with St. Luke CME Church and Meharry Medical College. The event will offer attendees free health and dental screenings, health information booths, and free vaccines including shingles (for adults aged 50+), flu, and COVID-19. Music, food, games, and other activities will be available for the entire family. In addition, former Tennessee Titans and other NFL players will be available to sign autographs, take photos with fans, and offer important information about staying healthy. The event will be Saturday Sept. 23rd from 1 p.m .to 4 p.m. at St. Luke CME Church for more information visit https://nflagearup.org/tennessee

