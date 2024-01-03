Get a look inside NOKO, East Nashville's newest restaurant

Noko Executive Chef Jordan Arcuri talked us through the restaurant’s concept of grilling your own beef at your table. Noko is an Asian-inspired restaurant where they use a balance of both new and old techniques in wood fire cooking. Noko is in East Nashville at 701 Porter Rd. To make reservations or for more information, visit https://www.nokonashville.com/ or call (615) 712-6894.
Posted at 11:59 AM, Jan 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-03 12:59:47-05
