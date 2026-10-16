Get an inside look at Studio Tenn's production of 'The Addams Family'

Studio Tenn in Franklin is allowing audiences to step into the kooky world of The Addams Family! They are letting us step backstage to see how they bring the story to life.

"In a world that asks us to fit in, this show reminds us how joyful it is to stand out. Step into the delightfully kooky world of The Addams Family, the musical comedy that celebrates the wonderfully weird. When Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, falls in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet and perfectly “normal” young man, she asks her father, Gomez, to keep the secret from her mother, Morticia. But when Lucas and his very normal parents come to dinner at the Addams mansion, an unforgettable night of shocking confessions, hilarious culture clashes, and family chaos unfolds.

Filled with infectious songs, outrageous comedy, and the iconic characters you love, The Addams Family celebrates what makes us different and reminds us that love is meant to be unconditional—promising a night at the theatre you won’t forget," Studio Tenn's website said.

Want to see what else is coming to Studio Tenn? Visit https://www.studiotenn.com/tickets-26-27