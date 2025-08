Nashville Craft Club hosts weekly workshops where you can learn new skills and make connections in the community!

The next event is Stamp Making

Sun, Aug 24

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM CDT

400 Cleveland st

Nashville, TN 37207

Tickets can be purchased here:

https://www.nashvillecraftclub.com/product/stamp-making-club/ZQQ7ZJXAPVQKE4XSX6SBHCVV?cs=true&cst=custom