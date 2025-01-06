Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Get in shape for the new year with Barry's Nashville!

Get in shape with Barry’s Gym for the New Year!
Posted

Get in shape with Barry’s Gym for the New Year! We visit Barry’s in the Gulch and get tips for hitting our workout goals in 2025! Barry’s offers a community to help motivate you with top instructors that push you to be your best! To book a class online visit Select Your Country & Region | Barry's

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes