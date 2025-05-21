Get outside and meet new friends with Outdoor Women of Nashville!

Outdoor Women of Nashville get together groups of ladies who love being outdoors! From workshops to hiking, the group offers many different ways to get outside and meet new people!

The group has over 24,000 followers and over 17,000 LOCAL ladies in their private Facebook group that are falling in love with the outdoors while building new skills and making new friends along the way.

The group says they organize workshops, 101 classes, trips and ladies hunt camps aimed at first timers! They also work with local agencies to source the most knowledgeable instructors to teach fly fishing to paddle boarding and everything in between!

To connect with Outdoor women of Nashville visit

facebook.com/OWNAdventuresTN