Get Your Quick Ticket From WeGo

As Nashville grows, WeGo Public Transit helps folks get from Point A to Point B quickly, easily, and affordably. In today’s Talk of the Town Go Local we learn about QuickTicket, WeGo’s new seamless payment system. QuickTicket allows riders to pay for their fare using a reloadable card, smartphone app, or a non-reloadable ticket on all WeGo routes. Go to www.QuickTicketTN.com to learn more. Segment paid for by: WeGo Public Transit.