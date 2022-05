Getting to Know Steve Layman

Posted at 11:51 AM, May 06, 2022

NewsChannel5 Sports Anchor and “Foodie” Steve Layman took us on a tour of his favorite restaurants in downtown Nashville. Among his favorites are: Church and Union 201 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 www.churchandunionnashville.com The Standard 167 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203 www.smithhousenashville.com Black Rabbit 218 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201 www.blackrabbittn.com

