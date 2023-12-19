Glamorous New Year's Eve Looks

Celebrity stylist Milton White showed glamorous and festive New Year’s Eve party looks for women and men. Today's fashions can be found:

Chet's look: Levy's - Lords of Harlech reversible animal print bomber jacket, black velvet shirt and off black rock-star pants.

Chloe's look: The Style Pantry - Alice + Olivia black cape jacket, black turtleneck and silver sequin pants - Fifth Avenue Club (Saks Fifth Avenue); Sachin & Babi gunmetal sparkler earrings.

Nick's look: Levy's - Canali black paisley tuxedo jacket, Eton tuxedo shirt, Jack Victor black tuxedo pants.

Kennedy's look: The Style Pantry - Alice + Olivia velvet double-breasted dress with feather trim, Balmain handbag and Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks - Fifth Avenue Club (Saks Fifth Avenue); Sachin & Babi pearl and crystal earrings.

Models - Courtesy: Tribe Talent Management

The Fairlane Hotel Frosted Fairlane: A Penthouse Experience is open Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy an Arctic Bar with frosty cold themed cocktails, holiday hors d’ oeuvres and picturesque backdrops around every turn. The Penthouse Experience is open to the public. 21+ only. Reservations are not required. The Fairlane Hotel is located at 401 Union St. in downtown Nashville. Click here for more information: https://www.fairlanehotel.com/frosted-fairlane.