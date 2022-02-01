Go Inside Prima Signa Photography

McKinley Thomason co-owner of the new Prima Signa Photography Gallery showed some of the rare and limited-edition prints, and other art you can see and purchase from the gallery. Prima Signa Gallery is located inside Houston Station at 438 Houston St. Suite 156, Nashville, TN. For more information, visit https://primasignagallery.com/ or call (615) 513-9034. See more of the Prima Signa Photography Gallery during the WeHo Art Crawl Saturday, February 5. Join Nashville’s art lovers as they visit about a dozen art galleries including Prima Signa, within walking distance in Wedgewood-Houston. The WeHo Art Crawl (formerly Arts & Music at Wedgewood-Houston) is free and open to the public. View a complete list of Wedgewood-Houston galleries and art spaces at www.WeHoArtsNashville.com.