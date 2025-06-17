Watch Now
Go Local: Bell Buckle RC Cola-MoonPie Festival

This wacky, fun for the whole family event celebrates the South’s original fast food – an ice cold RC Cola and a fresh MoonPie. June 21, 2025 7am - 5pm come join in on all the fun.
Lets all head out to the RC/Moonpie Festival in historic Bell Buckle TN
Posted

This wacky, fun for the whole family event celebrates the South’s original fast food – an ice cold RC Cola and a fresh MoonPie. Smiling visitors from all over the world stream into the downtown area where they find plenty of music, cloggers, weird but fun contests, MoonPie games, and a colorful parade just to name a few of the many things that occur throughout the day.

For more information: RC Cola – MoonPie Festival – Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by Bell Buckle Chamber Of Commerce. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.

